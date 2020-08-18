A Rome man is charged with aggravated assault after Floyd County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested him at a residence on Wilson Avenue.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Dennis James Brown Jr., 34, was arrested on a warrant involving an incident that took place in November 2019 at Chuck's Corner on South Broad Street. Brown struck a woman with his fist around her head and neck. He also picked her up by her neck and choked her. Brown then slammed her onto the asphalt parking lot and kicked and stomped her head while she lay on the ground.
He remained in jail with no bond Tuesday morning.