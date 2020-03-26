A Rome man is being held without bond Thursday, accused of assaulting a woman on Shorter Avenue.
According to Rome police and Floyd County jail reports:
Cornelius Maurice Kindred, 42, of Rome, is accused of following a woman he was acquainted with after she left J’s Salvage, 1301 Shorter Ave., early Thursday morning and began hitting her. The woman said she fell to the ground and Kindred kicked her in the forehead.
After escaping, the woman said Kindred jumped on her again in the parking lot of CVS, 911 Shorter Ave., and began to choke her before a couple of people saw the attack and called 911. Kindred left the scene when told they were calling 911.
Rome police went to his residence soon after and found Kindred with the woman’s cell phone.
Kindred is charged with felony aggravated assault, as well as misdemeanor counts of battery and theft by taking.
He also had outstanding warrants for misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence and driving with a suspended or revoked license stemming from an incident that occurred last September.