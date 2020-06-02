A Rome man remained in jail Tuesday morning on an $11,200 bond, accused of injuring a police officer during an altercation.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jeffery Alfred Shedrick, 31, acted violently towards an individual and damaged the property while trespassing. During the altercation, Shedrick was violent toward a police officer while also threatening him.
Shedrick is charged with felony terroristic threats and acts, as well as misdemeanor battery against a peace officer, criminal trespass in violation of the Family Violence Act, and disorderly conduct.