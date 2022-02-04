A Rome man is charged with felony first degree cruelty to children after he reportedly hit a girl on the top of her head and threw her on the ground, reports stated.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Alonzo Moses Dennis, 72, also choked the girl in front of her sister during the incident on Thursday.

He was arrested at his 11th Street residence late Thursday and additionally charged with two counts of misdemeanor third degree cruelty to children.

Dennis was held on a $10,100 bond Friday.

