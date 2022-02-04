Report: Rome man assaulted minor in front of her sister By Olivia Morley OMorley@RN-T.com Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Feb 4, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Rome man is charged with felony first degree cruelty to children after he reportedly hit a girl on the top of her head and threw her on the ground, reports stated.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Alonzo Moses Dennis, 72, also choked the girl in front of her sister during the incident on Thursday.He was arrested at his 11th Street residence late Thursday and additionally charged with two counts of misdemeanor third degree cruelty to children.Dennis was held on a $10,100 bond Friday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Follow Olivia Morley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Police: Former FCS employee stole over $6,000 from Pepperell Elementary parent teacher organization fund Georgia Senate committee holds hearing on legalizing recreational use of marijuana Flatrock Baptist Church vandalized with racial slurs Acworth man indicted on murder charge in Robin Hood Road shooting State Senate passes tax incentives for living organ donors Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists