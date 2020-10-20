A Rome man remained in jail Tuesday morning without bond, accused of assaulting an 8-year-old child at his home.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Adam Corey Master, 33, grabbed the girl by the neck, cutting off oxygen, shoved her into a wire rack in a bedroom, pushed her into a lawn chair and threw a glass beer bottle her. He was later pulled over by Floyd County officers on State Route 20 at Horseleg Creek Road while driving on a suspended license.
Master is charged with felony aggravated assault under the Family Violence Act and first degree cruelty to children and a probation violation. He is also charged with misdemeanor battery under the Family Violence Act, simple assault and simple assault - both under the Family Violence Act - and driving on a suspended license.