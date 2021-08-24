A Rome man was held without bond Tuesday after he was arrested on warrants involving an incident on Aug. 11, where he had 10 pounds of marijuana, hash oil and multiple packages of THC, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
James Scotty Vinson, 31, also conspired with two other people to traffic marijuana from a location in California to Floyd County.
Vinson is charged with felony sale of marijuana, two counts of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, intent to distribute, conspiracy to violate Georgia controlled substances act and probation violation.
Vinson is charged alongside another man in the incident.
Jordan Wayne Bryan, 26, was arrested at his home on Warren Road near Russell Airport on August 12. The arrest occurred following a search of the home that turned up more than three kilos of marijuana.
Bryan is charged with felony conspiring to violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and possession of a marijuana.