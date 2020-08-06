A Rockmart woman is charged with felony meth possession and misdemeanor giving false name to law enforcement after a Rome police officer arrested her at China City Restaurant on Martha Berry Boulevard.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Traci Lynn Sanders, 47, of Rockmart gave a false name to the officer during the arrest. The officer found a glass smoking device with meth residue in it. Sanders is also charged with misdemeanor drug related object possession and parole violation. She was held without bond at the jail Thursday morning.