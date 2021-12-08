A Rockmart man is charged with felony aggravated assault on accusations that he held a knife to his wife's throat while she was driving a car on U.S. 27 south.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Raymond Williams Jr., 39, remained in jail without bond Wednesday. He also faces a misdemeanor third-degree cruelty to children charge. A young child was in the car when the incident occurred.

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.