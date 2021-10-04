An East 4th Avenue resident reported Sunday that a male broke into his home and stayed for several hours, reports stated.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
The complainant stated a Black male with long dreadlocks entered his home at 2:30 a.m. and stayed until 6:10 a.m. The homeowner said the male masturbated inside the home but did not damage or steal anything inside the home. A witness said they saw the male walking down the street toward Glen Milner Boulevard at 3:17 p.m. Images of the male were shared to police.