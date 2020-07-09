A Clayton County man is charged with felony possession of items prohibited by warden after reportedly confirming that a cell phone found at the Floyd County Prison was his.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Sherodrick Teramaine Cheeley, 25, of Rex, had an LG cell phone at the Floyd County Prison in January 2018. After being instructed to stand for a pat search, he ran and threw the cell phone underneath a bunk. He later confirmed that it was his phone during an interview.
He remained in jail with a $3,500 bond Thursday morning.