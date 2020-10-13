A Powder Springs man remained in jail without bond Tuesday morning following an arrest just after 5:30 a.m. after police say he lied to and resisted officers, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports and warrants:
Tyrand Devell Clinton, 23, was arrested at an Abrams Road apartment in Silver Creek after he gave a fake name to a Floyd County police officer and pulled away after being detained. He had a warrant for failure to appear in court in late May and had a conditional bond to not enter Floyd County.
During the booking process, officers found a small amount of marijuana on Clinton.
Clinton is charged with felony crossing county guard line with drugs without consent. He is also charged with misdemeanor giving false name to police, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, marijuana possession and criminal damage to property.