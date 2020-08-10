A Polk County man is facing felony aggravated assault and terroristic threats charges after police say he threatened a man with a gun on Friday morning, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Martin Elton Radke, 27, of Rockmart, was arrested by Friday morning in the 500 block of Chateau Drive after pointing a handgun at another man and threatening to kill him. The incident took place in front of an eight year old child.
Radke is also charged with a misdemeanor for cruelty to children and remained in jail Monday afternoon without bond.