A Polk County man is facing felony aggravated assault and terroristic threats charges after police say he threatened a man with a gun on Friday morning, reports stated.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Martin Elton Radke, 27, of Rockmart, was arrested by Friday morning in the 500 block of Chateau Drive after pointing a handgun at another man and threatening to kill him. The incident took place in front of an eight year old child.

Radke is also charged with a misdemeanor for cruelty to children and remained in jail Monday afternoon without bond.

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.