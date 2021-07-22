A Cedartown man was held without bond Thursday after he was arrested on a warrant accusing him of shooting at a person's truck and causing over $500 worth of damage, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
On May 31, at a Pleasant Valley Road residence, Thomas Cody Tanner, 35, also pointed a loaded handgun at the person's head. He also punched the person, causing a laceration to their face.
He is charged with felony aggravated assault, second degree criminal damage to property, misdemeanor reckless conduct and battery.