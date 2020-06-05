Rome Police stopped to check a vehicle on East First Avenue around 1:30 Friday morning and discovered a man passed out at the wheel with the vehicle running and in gear.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
John Mark Harris, 32, was taken into custody after a short foot chase. Police found wine bottles in the vehicle along with a small quantity of marijuana and a glass smoking pipe After being placed under arrest,
Harris is charged with felony escape for his effort to flee from officers. He is also charged with misdemeanors for possession of marijuana, drug related objects driving on a suspended or revoked license, driving under the influence, operation of an unregistered or vehicle without current license plate, failing to use due care involving a pedestrian and an open container violation.