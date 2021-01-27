A Rome man who was stopped on Tuesday for going 57 in a 40 mile per hour zone was arrested on a felony marijuana and firearms charges, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Rome police found more than an ounce of marijuana and a Smith & Wesson .40 caliber pistol in a car driven by 32-year-old Jordan Lee Studyvent. He is charged with felony marijuana possession and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. He also was cited for speeding. Studyvent remained in jail early Wednesday on $3,500 bond.