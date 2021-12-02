Report: Police find cocaine during traffic stop Peyton Elliott PElliott@RN-T.com pelliott Author email Dec 2, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Rome Police Department officer found cocaine and a glass pipe in a woman's vehicle during a traffic stop on East 1st Avenue Wednesday, reports stated.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Police searched 46-year-old Cindy Michelle Rittenberry's vehicle and found a crack cocaine rock and two glass pipes with cocaine residue in Rittenberry's possession.Officers also searched the passenger, 42-year-old Jeffrey Darshun Elkins, and found less than an ounce of marijuana and a brown paper bag with an open alcoholic beverage inside.Rittenberry is charged with felony possession of cocaine and multiple misdemeanor charges. Elkins is charged with misdemeanor possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and misdemeanor open container. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save pelliott Author email Follow pelliott Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Local Events Trending Now Police: Rome man intentionally caused wrecks over a four year period to defraud insurers Go Time! Family Fun facility to open in mid-December Honeymoon Bakery team places first in Food Network Holiday Baking Championship Back on Broad: Rome's Christmas Parade is Tuesday night Rome police looking for information on Lindale man who has been missing since September Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists