A Rome Police Department officer found cocaine and a glass pipe in a woman's vehicle during a traffic stop on East 1st Avenue Wednesday, reports stated.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Police searched 46-year-old Cindy Michelle Rittenberry's vehicle and found a crack cocaine rock and two glass pipes with cocaine residue in Rittenberry's possession.

Officers also searched the passenger, 42-year-old Jeffrey Darshun Elkins, and found less than an ounce of marijuana and a brown paper bag with an open alcoholic beverage inside.

Rittenberry is charged with felony possession of cocaine and multiple misdemeanor charges. 

Elkins is charged with misdemeanor possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and misdemeanor open container. 

