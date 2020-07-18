A 20-year-old man was arrested on 11 different charges following a lengthy chase by police, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Shuntavious Shermar Clark, 20, was driving 84 miles per hour in a 45 mile per hour zone when police attempted to stop him. Originally on Biddy Road near Georgia 20, the pursuit turned onto Callier Springs Road, Dodd Boulevard and back to Georgia 20.
The officer executed a pursuit intervention technique, which caused Clark to crash. The Rome man then began to flee on foot, discarding a firearm in the process. The officer ended up tasing the man and caught him after a foot pursuit. Upon arrest, Clark seemed to be under the influence of marijuana. Officers found a large amount of marijuana in the car, as well as baggies and scales. They also seized $1,325 from Clark during the search.
He is charged with felony fleeing, two counts of purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, possession of a knife or firearm during commission of or attempt to commit felonies, misdemeanor obstruction of law enforcement officers, driving under the influence, reckless driving, speeding, failure to maintain lane, failure to obey traffic control device and possession of a weapon without a license.
Clark remained in jail with no bond Saturday afternoon.