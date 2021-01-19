Rome police were called to a home on Blankenship Place on Monday evening after a man shot a bullet through the the floor of his apartment and found marijuana and ecstacy pills, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Faheem Tyreek El-Amin, 24, was arrested at his home on Blankenship Place Monday evening where police recovered a weapon, more than an ounce of marijuana and a quantity of MDMA/ecstasy pills.
Some of the marijuana was already for resale and officers also seized a set of scales.
El-Amin is charged with two counts of purchase or possession of marijuana, one count of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime and misdemeanor reckless conduct and possession of drug related objects.