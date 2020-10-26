A Rome woman who was a passenger in a vehicle stopped in East Rome Saturday around 8:30 p.m. faces a felony drug charge as a result of the traffic stop, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tiffany Jean Yvette Redwine, 49, was in a vehicle stopped near the intersection of East Nineteenth Street and Maple Avenue by Rome.
She was initially found with an open container of alcohol and upon further investigation, an officer found a smoking device with crack cocaine residue on the woman.
She is charged with felony possession of cocaine and misdemeanors for possession of marijuana, possession of drug related objects and the open container violation.