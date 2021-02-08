Rome police are looking into an incident that occurred at the Berry Food Mart on Feb. 6, where two people reportedly tried to break into a gambling machine and set the machine on fire.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
At around 2:40 a.m. Feb. 6, a man and woman came into the store and went to the gambling room. On surveillance footage, the man is blocking the view of the machine while the woman sits in front of it.
The officer said he could not see them tampering with the machine, but while they sat there, the room began to fill with smoke and the woman started waving the smoke away from her face.
The rest of the occupants of the gambling room began watching the two and one person got up to notify the store clerk. While the clerk looked over the machine, the man took merchandise from the shelves and put it in his pockets.
The two caused about $1,500 worth of damage to the machine and stole $20 worth of merchandise.