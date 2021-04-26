A magnum X7 paint sprayer was reported stolen outside of Home Depot Friday evening, reports stated.
According to Rome police reports:
The owner arrived at Home Depot around 4 p.m. and parked his 1983 Chevy pick-up truck outside the store. At the time, the paint sprayer was unsecured in the truck bed.
After eventually leaving the store, he went back to his truck and found the sprayer missing. The Home Depot manager told him he had to file a report with the police before they could pull surveillance footage.
The sprayer is valued at $400 and they're still waiting on the footage to come through.