A Rome woman who worked at the Riverwood Senior Living facility is accused of slapping two residents at the facility, reports stated.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Aaliyah Denise Thrash, 24, is accused of striking two cognitively impaired residents on two separate occasions. The residents were "being difficult and she struck them with an open hand."

Thrash is charged with felony exploitation and intimidation of disabled or elder adults and remained in jail on Thursday on $10,000 bond.

