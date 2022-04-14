Report: Nursing home worker struck residents By John Bailey JBailey@RN-T.com John Bailey Author email Apr 14, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Rome woman who worked at the Riverwood Senior Living facility is accused of slapping two residents at the facility, reports stated.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Aaliyah Denise Thrash, 24, is accused of striking two cognitively impaired residents on two separate occasions. The residents were "being difficult and she struck them with an open hand."Thrash is charged with felony exploitation and intimidation of disabled or elder adults and remained in jail on Thursday on $10,000 bond. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save John Bailey JBailey@RN-T.com Author email Follow John Bailey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Judge overturns Watkins murder conviction in 2001 shooting case COLUMN: Rome Fancy -- Spring Edition Adairsville police arrest 32-year-old man accused of raping minor Lots of movement in Rome as businesses shift to new homes this spring No time lost at all Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists