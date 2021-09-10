Four people were arrested at the Relax Inn Thursday night after Rome police conducted a search warrant and found marijuana, methamphetamine and Gabapentin.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Timothy DeWayne Deviln, 43, Melinda Faye Maples, 35, Sammy Christopher Lamar Maples, 40 and Sharleigh Ellena Watkins, 31, are all charged with felony meth possession, intent to distribute, misdemeanor possession of dangerous drugs, marijuana possession and drug related objects possession.
At the Relax inn room, police officers also found baggies, a scale and syringes.
While arresting the four, Devlin refused to identify himself to the police. He is also charged with misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement.
All were held without bond Friday morning.