Two men in an silver convertible allegedly followed a man driving down in East Rome, with one of them demanding his money after he drove his car off of East 12th Street.
According to Rome police reports:
The convertible, occupied by two men, drove up beside the man as he drove down Maple Avenue on Wednesday evening and began aggressively following him.
After turning down several streets to try and lose the convertible, the man drove south on Walnut Avenue and did not stop at the intersection of East 12th Street for fear of the convertible catching up to him. He then went off the road and into a grassy area, coming to rest with both front air bags deployed.
The passenger of the convertible, described as a bearded white man with glasses and tattoos on his neck, then walked toward the man with a wooden baton and said, “Give me your money.” The man told him that he doesn’t keep cash on him. The passenger then got back in the convertible and headed toward South Rome.