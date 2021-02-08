About $1,500 worth of building materials was reportedly stolen from a work site at Caversham Lane Friday morning, reports stated.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
A contractor for Davis Contracting and Development called police to report the theft. The construction workers left the site around 5 p.m. on Thursday and returned at about 8:30 a.m. the next day to find 20 sheets of plywood, 20 5x6 boards and 40 2x4 boards were missing.
The contractor believes it probably occurred after the rain since there were tire tracks left in the mud and muddy tire tracks on the road.