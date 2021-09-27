A Cartersville couple was jailed on felony charges after a personal dispute apparently got out of hand.
According to a Cartersville Police Department report:
Walter James Iannarelli, 64, called officers to his home Sunday to press theft charges against his wife, Amanda Dale Spence, 46.
Iannarelli said he and his son were roasting marshmallows in the front yard around 8 p.m. when Spence came home and berated him for letting the child stand too close to the fire. They argued, she threw a glass of water on him, he said, and left the house with his medication, phone, some of his clothes and the child.
He told police Spence was at their storage unit and the officer found her there. She said she left because she did not want Iannarelli cursing in front of the child. She admitted throwing water on him but denied stealing his things.
Spence said Iannarelli's meds were on the guest room bed. The officer checked and found them there.
At that time, they heard a phone ringing and found his phone behind a bench in the hallway. Spence also said she had video of Iannarelli taking his clothes next door, where the officer found them.
Iannarelli then said Spence had two handguns on the dresser in the bedroom, left to her by her deceased father but forbidden because she is a convicted felon.
The officer found them and arrested Spence on two felony charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Spence said Iannarelli is also a convicted felon and, after verifying the information, the officer arrested him on the same charges.
The child was picked up by a friend of Spence and the two adults were taken to jail.