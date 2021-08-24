A Marietta man was brought to the Floyd County Jail on theft warrants from an incident in February 2020, when he pawned a stolen handgun and chainsaw at Floyd County Pawn and Cash America Pawn, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Nicholas Cole Clark, 26, stole a Smith and Wesson .40 caliber handgun, valued at $300, from a Flannery Street residence back in February 2020. He also stole a Stihl Chainsaw valued at $200.
When he pawned the items, he received $65 for the chainsaw and $80 for the firearm.
He is charged with felony theft by taking, theft by deception and misdemeanor theft by deception.
Clark was released on bond Tuesday.