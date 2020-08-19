A Rome man was returned to Rome from the Knox County Jail in Tennessee to answer to multiple felony crimes stemming from an incident on Dean Avenue in June.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Joshua Keith Dunn, 36, is charged with breaking into a hotel room on June 5 and attempting to hijack a woman's vehicle.
Dunn allegedly brandished a knife in an intimidating manner during the incident and when he tried to jerk control of the car away from her, it led to a wreck on a private lot.
Dunn is charged with a felony aggravated stalking because the woman had obtained a temporary protective order to prevent him from having any contact with her.
He is also charged with felony burglary, aggravated assault, criminal damage to property, false imprisonment, hijacking a motor vehicle, possession of a knife during the commission of a crime.
Dunn also faces misdemeanor criminal trespassing and reckless driving.