A Rome man faces a felony obstruction of an officer charge after fighting with police Wednesday, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
William James Lupo IV, 40, also faces misdemeanor charges of unlawful conduct during a 911 and simple battery against a law enforcement officer. Lupo was arrested at 430 Shorter Ave. after calling and cursing at a 911 dispatcher and then fighting with police officers and fleeing from the police.
Both responding officers received minor injuries in the scuffle. He remained in jail on Thursday with no bond.