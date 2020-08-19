An incident early Wednesday morning has resulted in the arrest of a Rome man who is accused of using his own vehicle to ram another automobile.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Benjamin Scott Ingram, 40, was arrested in the 4300 block of the Martha Berry Highway just before 3 a.m. Wednesday after using his own vehicle to slam into the rear of another vehicle following a dispute between the two individuals.
Ingram is charged with felony aggravated assault and a misdemeanor for criminal trespassing.