Floyd County police arrested a man accused of breaking a shovel handle in half and then using it to batter a vehicle with an adult and two small children inside, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
James Donald LeCroy III, 25, was arrested at a location of Haywood Valley Road on Thursday on charges stemming from the June 26 incident at a location on West Drive.
LeCroy is charged with felony criminal damage to property and two counts of felony cruelty to children in the third degree. He also faces a felony probation violation.