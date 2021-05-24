A Rome man who was walking on the sidewalk across from the North Rome Church of God was arrested for possession of synthetic marijuana, report stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports
Jeffrey Kurt Jenkins, 27, of Rome was arrested by Rome police on North Broad Street between 6:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday. He initially ran from the officer and tried to throw away the drugs.
Jenkins is charged with felony possession of synthetic marijuana and a felony probation violation. He is also charged with misdemeanor obstruction of an officer.