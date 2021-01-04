Rome police arrested a man in South Rome on Saturday afternoon on accusations that he refused to obey their commands and tossed a bag of marijuana under a car as he tried to get away from the police, reports stated.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Tyrone Blackburn, 47, was arrested by Rome Police at 509 Hardy Avenue Saturday around 4 p.m.
When officers caught up, Blackburn is alleged to have resisted arrest and was found with another bag of marijuana which police say appeared to have been packaged for sale.
Blackburn is charged with felony possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, two felony counts of obstruction of law enforcement officers, two felony probation violations and misdemeanors for possession of marijuana, abandonment of dangerous drugs, two counts of obstruction and a misdemeanor probation violation.