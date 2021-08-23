A man involved in argument at his home is accused of throwing shrimp at police as they responded to the call on Saturday night, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
William Terry Bryant, 52, was involved in a dispute with a woman at his residence on Lionel Lane Sunday around 8 p.m. When police attempted to place him under arrest, he threw shrimp from the stove at them.
Bryant is charged with two felony counts of obstruction of police and misdemeanors for cruelty to children in the third degree, disorderly conduct and simple assault.