A Rome man who allegedly threw a grill onto the hood and windshield of another person's 2003 Chevrolet Impala faces two counts of felony criminal damage to property.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Antionne Lamar Frazier, 44, of Cedartown was picked up at the Polk County Jail Thursday and brought back to Rome to face charges related to incidents that are alleged to have occurred December 4 at a residence on East Thirteenth Street.
Frazier is also alleged to have battered the hood of another person's Cadillac with his fists and a trash can during an altercation around 12:30 a.m. the same day.