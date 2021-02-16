A Rome man is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and false imprisonment after he put the barrel of a gun in a woman's mouth and prevented her from leaving a bedroom for several hours, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Around 2 a.m. Monday, Desmond Rasean Johnson, 41, took the phone away from the woman while she was trying to call 911 at a residence on Grover Street. Johnson was convicted of a felony in 1999, making it illegal for him to have a firearm.
He also is charged with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and misdemeanor interference with 911. He was arrested at a residence on Norcross Way Road.
He was being held without bond Tuesday.