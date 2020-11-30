A Rome man remained in jail with a $7,900 bond Monday after he was arrested at the McDonald's on Shorter Avenue on terroristic threats, disorderly conduct and simple assault charges.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
John Michael Ready, 30, came into the McDonald's and began yelling curse words and threats at the employees, stating that he had a gun and he was going to shoot everybody. The manager of the restaurant also stated that Ready spat at her.
One of the employees recorded the incident with her cell phone, which she sent to RPD for evidence.
When the RPD officer arrived on scene, Ready dropped his hands and said he didn't have a gun. After he was taken to the patrol car, he said someone had been following him and he had gotten his baseball bat out, but the driver then quickly drove away.