A Silver Creek man was arrested Thursday night on terroristic threat charges after he reportedly threatened two people by saying he was going to cut their heads off.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Carey Lamar Chisolm, 63, of Silver Creek, was arrested at the Coosa Valley Federal Credit Union on Dean Avenue after he made threatening remarks to two people. Witnesses heard Chisolm state "I'm gonna cut your head off" and "Wipe that smirk off your face or I will cut it off."
Chisolm remained in jail with no bond Friday morning.