After striking a woman he'd been court ordered to not contact, a Rome man found himself back in jail but this time without bond.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jonathan Matthew Lira, 27, was arrested at the Floyd County Courthouse on Monday. The incident itself happened on April 8 on Elizabeth Street. Lira had been court-ordered to not contact the woman and then struck her in the presence of a small child.
Lira is charged with felony aggravated stalking and misdemeanor simple battery, battery and third-degree cruelty to children.