A Lindale man remained in jail with a $3,500 bond Monday morning after he was arrested on felony motor vehicle theft and second degree criminal damage to property charges from an incident at Midway Park in Silver Creek on Jan. 9, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jacob Dewayne Pickett, 18, stole a 2008 Jeep Liberty from a residence on Old Rockmart Road and drove it through one of the baseball field gates at Midway Park. He and a friend then did "doughnuts" on the field. Pickett caused over $500 in damage.