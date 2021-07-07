A woman reported that several items, including a laptop and docking station, were stolen from her car while it was parked in the Fifth Avenue Health Care parking lot, reports stated.

According to Rome Police Department reports:

After learning that her grey Microsoft Surface Pro series 6 laptop alongside a docking station and several other accessories were taken from her car, the complainant confronted a man she said matched the description of the thief.

A video system had captured a person, described as a Black man in his late 30s with dreadlocks, light colored shorts and a tank top, breaking into the car.

The complainant stated the man who she believed took the items fled down Fifth Avenue when confronted.

