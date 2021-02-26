A Rome man is charged with felony theft by taking and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after he reportedly took a firearm from the owner's bedroom back in May 2020, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Todd Jermaine Breaux, 37, denied having the firearm, but a relative eventually told the original owner what happened.
He was arrested at the Appling Integrated Treatment Facility, a treatment center in Appling County dedicated to reducing recidivism rates and treat substance abuse. He was held on a $3,500 bond Friday morning.