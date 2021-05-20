A Rome man was arrested Wednesday on warrants involving a stolen 2010 black Nissan Altima, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Devin Ray Dockery, 28, took the vehicle while the owner slept on Feb. 28. He later called the owner and told her he was in another city with it. Two days later, the vehicle was found abandoned at Lock and Dam Park.
He is charged with felony theft by taking motor vehicle, misdemeanor theft by deception and parole violation.
Dockery was held without bond Thursday.