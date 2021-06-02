A 31-year-old Rome man is charged with driving a stolen 18-wheeler and methamphetamine possession, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
A Floyd County Sheriff's Office deputy arrested Donnie Stephen Baker on Tuesday on Second Avenue near Tribune street downtown. He is accused of stealing a tractor trailer truck and driving it without a license. He is also facing a methamphetamine possession charge after police found a used syringe with methamphetamine.
He is being held without bond on a violation of the terms of his probation and felony theft by taking and methamphetamine possession charges. Baker also faces misdemeanor operation of a commercial motor vehicle without a license, fleeing a police officer and possession of drug related objects.