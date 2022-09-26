Report: man steals shopping cart full of merchandise from CVS Adam Carey ACarey@RN-T.com Adam Carey Author email Sep 26, 2022 7 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Rome man is charged with felony shoplifting after allegedly ran out of CVS with a shopping cart filed with merchandise Sunday night on Turner McCall Boulevard, reports stated.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Ricky Lee Jones, 54, was charged with felony shoplifting for stealing $687.75 worth of items from CVS. He is being held on $3,500 bail as of Monday morning. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Adam Carey Author email Follow Adam Carey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Trending Now Around Town: Former meat-and-three now a Stop & Go, Shorter popping with new business (more due) Devils to induct four into Hall of Fame Earth, Wind and Fire Legacy Reunion to perform at city auditorium Saturday Calhoun man charged in Adairsville shooting death Community for developmentally disabled adults at Berry; Floyd County Commission to vote Tuesday at noon Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories Georgia bracing for Hurricane Ian 26 min ago Dolphins Deep Dive: Who wins Thursday night’s Dolphins-Bengals game? Perk & Hyde make their predictions 44 min ago Town and Country Garden Club make and bake auction 42 min ago Happy Homecoming 42 min ago Judge denies trial delay for ex-trooper, three others in Mayfield strip club case 42 min ago Teens sentenced for 2019 murder of woman in Dearborn 43 min ago Thieves switch prepaid Visa cards at Allen Park store in $1,000 scam 43 min ago Prospecto cubano de los Marlins hace predicción sobre su debut tras ganar importante premio 43 min ago View the e-Edition Trending Now Around Town: Former meat-and-three now a Stop & Go, Shorter popping with new business (more due) Motocross accident claims life of mayor of White Around Town: Get (wood) fired up for pizza restaurant, 'Undercover' boss at the Rome Braves, Politics: 'Won and done': travels with Wendy. Calhoun woman dies from falling off cliff in Maine Devils to induct four into Hall of Fame Latest Region Stories Georgia bracing for Hurricane Ian 26 min ago Dolphins Deep Dive: Who wins Thursday night’s Dolphins-Bengals game? Perk & Hyde make their predictions 44 min ago Town and Country Garden Club make and bake auction 42 min ago Happy Homecoming 42 min ago Judge denies trial delay for ex-trooper, three others in Mayfield strip club case 42 min ago Teens sentenced for 2019 murder of woman in Dearborn 43 min ago Thieves switch prepaid Visa cards at Allen Park store in $1,000 scam 43 min ago Prospecto cubano de los Marlins hace predicción sobre su debut tras ganar importante premio 43 min ago