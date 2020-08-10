A Polk County man man was arrested in Rome early Saturday morning following a stabbing inside outside a restaurant in Rome.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Juan Monte Elder, 52, Rockmart, is alleged to have stabbed another man in the left side during an altercation in the Cook Out drive through, 808 Martha Berry Boulevard, around 12:30 Saturday morning.
According to video evidence from the business, Elder rode through the drive through on a bicycle and struck a vehicle's side mirror. He then stabbed a person who was in the vehicle during an altercation.
Elder was arrested on Shorter Avenue shortly after the incident. He remained in jail without bond Monday afternoon.