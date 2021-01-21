A Rome man was arrested at his Dean Avenue residence on accusations that he sold methamphetamine to a confidential informant on Dec. 29, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Irby Joe Trotter Jr., 36, is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, sale of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine. As of Thursday morning, Trotter had not been assigned a bond.
The amount of methamphetamine Trotter is accused of selling is not disclosed in the report.