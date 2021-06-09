Arrested on charges that he sold heroin to a police informant in late May at a location on Martha Berry Boulevard, a Rome man remained in jail Wednesday without bond.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Eric Christian Byars Sr., 38, was arrested on Sunset Drive Wednesday after fleeing from a police cruiser on Dodd Boulevard. The original charge Byars faces stems from a May 28 sale of heroin at 1200 Martha Berry Blvd to what police reports identify as an informant.
"During the pursuit on foot, the accused was seen exiting a kudzu patch and continuing to run," a Floyd County police report stated. A FCPD K9 alerted in the area and police found a bag of marijuana containing several smaller baggies of the drug as well as 16 grams of crack cocaine.
Byars faces felony charges including possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance with intent to distribute and tampering with evidence.