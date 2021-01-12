A man who was shot through the leg in South Rome late Monday night told police at the hospital he didn't know who had shot him.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
Officers were called to Floyd Medical Center just before midnight Monday to speak with a man who said he'd been shot in the leg.
Justin Beasley told police he had walked from his home on South Broad Street to his sister's residence on Cedar Avenue. He said he heard two gunshots and was struck in the leg by one of the rounds.
Beasley said he saw someone with dreadlocks running away, and an officer later found glass at the scene from what he thought was part of the back window of an SUV.