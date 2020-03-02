An Ellijay man is charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor reckless misconduct after firing a gun in a parked car, shooting a person in the back of the neck.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Bobby Joel Hosey, 64, was in a vehicle in the Kroger parking lot on Turner McCall Boulevard at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 13 when he discharged a gun. The bullet struck the victim in the back of the neck.
Hosey not only caused the victim bodily harm, he endangered "other innocent bystanders" during a busy time of the day, the warrant states.
He remained in jail Monday night with no bond.